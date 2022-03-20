Watch
California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highlands, of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, fifth from left, opens a meeting with tribal leaders from around the state, attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at the future site of the California Indian Heritage Center in West Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, March 18, 2022, Newsom proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes, that could be used to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 12:15:15-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes.

Newsom said Friday the tribes could use the money to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands.

It's part of Newsom's plan to make sure nearly one-third of California's land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030.

Instead of having the government do all of that, Newsom said tribal leaders should have a say in what lands get preserved.

Newsom made his comments to tribal leaders on the California Truth & Healing Council.

Some council members said they support the plan but worry implementing it will be a challenge.

