California governor: State has $97.5 billion budget surplus

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils his 2022-2023 state budget revision during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. California is expected to have a record surplus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,)
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:14:22-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California expects to enter the next budget year with a record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that number Friday as he laid out how he wants to spend the state's roughly $300 billion state budget.

That's the biggest budget in state history.

It was fueled by surging tax revenues through the winter and spring.

It means Newsom has billions more to propose new programs.

Among other things, he wants to give $400 checks to car owners to offset high gas taxes and spend more on the drought and to help more women get abortions in California.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
