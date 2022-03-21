Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California grocery workers vote on strike authorization

California Grocery Workers
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - Shoppers wait in lines to check out at a Ralphs supermarket on March 13, 2020, in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers began voting, Monday, March 21, 2022, on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
California Grocery Workers
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:00:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers have started voting on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains.

About 47,000 workers at more than 500 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores are eligible to vote and results are expected to be released on Sunday.

The possible strike would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

Negotiations ended without an agreement before the latest three-year contracts expired this month.

A strike and lockout in 2003 and 2004 for nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers lasted more than four months.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png