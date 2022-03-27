Watch
California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - Shoppers wait in lines to check out at a Ralphs supermarket on March 13, 2020, in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers began voting, Monday, March 21, 2022, on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 13:50:32-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains.

About 47,000 workers at more than 500 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores started voting last week and the results were announced Sunday.

No strike date was immediately set and negotiations resume on Wednesday.

The possible walkout would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters and other employees represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

Negotiations ended without agreement before the latest three-year contracts expired this month.

The grocery chains didn’t immediately comment Sunday on the strike authorization.

