California groundbreaking set for largest wildlife crossing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Groundbreaking is set in California for next month on what's billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

The bridge over a highway near Los Angeles will provide animals more room to roam in a bid to preserve genetic diversity.

AP This undated illustration provided by the National Wildlife Federation shows a rendering of a wildlife bridge crossing over U.S. Highway 101 between two separate open space preserves on conservancy lands in the Santa Monica Mountains in Agoura Hills, Calif. Groundbreaking is set for next month on what will be the world's largest wildlife crossing, a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over U.S. 101 near Los Angeles will take place on Earth Day, April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (National Wildlife Federation via AP)

The goal is to give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.

A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span will take place on Earth Day, April 22.

The $90 million project is slated for completion by 2025.