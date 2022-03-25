California groundbreaking set for largest wildlife crossing
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - U.S. Highway 101 passes between two separate open space preserves on conservancy lands in the Santa Monica Mountains in Agoura Hills, Calif., July 25, 2019. Groundbreaking is set for next month on what will be the world's largest wildlife crossing, a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over U.S. 101 near Los Angeles will take place on Earth Day, April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By:
Associated Press
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated2022-03-25 13:47:17-04
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Groundbreaking is set in California for next month on what's billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing.
The bridge over a highway near Los Angeles will provide animals more room to roam in a bid to preserve genetic diversity.
The goal is to give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.
A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span will take place on Earth Day, April 22.
The $90 million project is slated for completion by 2025.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.