California has regained nearly half of jobs lost in pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California extended its slow but steady economic recovery in April.

New employment numbers released Friday show the state added more than 100,000 jobs for the third consecutive month.

California has now regained nearly half of the 2.7 million jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic and accounted for 38% of all new jobs in the U.S. in April.

Jobs in restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues accounted for more than 60% of the state's total.

California has waited longer than other states to lift restrictions on businesses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to lift most of the rules on June 15.