California is awash in tax revenue and budget reflects it

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his final budget proposal to the state Legislature. Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. On Friday, May 14 he will update that proposal based on more than $100 billion in new money. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 14, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is delivering a booming spending plan to the Legislature.

It's fully one-third larger than the state's current budget.

Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. He updated that proposal Friday based on more than $100 billion in new money. That's a combination of a $76 billion surplus of state revenues plus $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

In his plan, Newsom wants to give 11 million people direct payments of up to $1,100 and pay for all 4-year-olds to go to pre-kindergarten for free. He also wants to give $1.5 billion to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Lawmakers have until mid-June to consider the plan.

