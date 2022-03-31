California lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of California renters facing eviction will be able to stay in their homes for at least the next three months.

The state Legislature passed a bill Thursday extending eviction protections for anyone who has applied for state assistance.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is expected to sign the bill into law because Gov. Gavin Newsom is out of state on vacation.

The bill does not give renters more time to apply for assistance.

The last day to apply for assistance is Thursday.

But it will protect people who have already applied and are waiting to receive money.