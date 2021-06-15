Watch
California lawmakers OK budget placeholder as talks continue

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020, photo, Democratic state Sens. Mike McGuire, of Healdsburg, left, Jim Beal, of San Jose, center, and Nancy Skinner, of Oakland, members of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, huddle after a hearing on the state budget, in Sacramento, Calif. State lawmakers have approved a new state operating budget.The state Legislature sent their spending plan to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, June 14. The state Constitution says lawmakers must pass a budget by June 15 or they don't get paid. Newsom and Democratic leaders agree on most big spending priorities. But they disagree on how much money to spend on ongoing programs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 14, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved a new state operating budget.

The state Legislature sent its spending plan to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, but their plan likely will not become law in its current form.

Legislative leaders are still negotiating with Newsom on a final spending plan.

Lawmakers passed their budget on Monday to meet a Tuesday deadline.

The state Constitution says lawmakers must pass a budget by June 15 or they don't get paid.

Newsom and Democratic leaders agree on most big spending priorities, but they disagree on how much money to spend on ongoing programs.

