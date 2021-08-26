Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener addresses the state Senate at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wiener has introduced a bill to pay people struggling with drug addiction to stay sober. People would earn small payments for every negative drug test over a set period of time. The measure has already passed the Senate without opposition and is pending in the Assembly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Scott Wiener
Posted at 6:44 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 09:44:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober.

It's called contingency management and the federal government has been doing it for years with military veterans.

Research shows it is one of the most effective ways to get people to stop using drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the federal government permission to pay for the state program through Medicaid.

Meantime, state lawmakers are considering their own plan.

Under the program, people earn small payments for every negative drug test.

The most they could earn is a few hundred dollars.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7