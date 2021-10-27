Watch
California man arrested in alleged Gaetz death threat

Greg Nash/AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 27, 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man will face a judge in Florida after allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Court records show Eugene Huelsman was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman is charged with calling the Florida Republican's office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family.

The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Huelsman is scheduled to appear in Pensacola on Friday.

