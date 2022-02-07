California man arrested in college basketball star's death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame.

The California Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting Friday evening on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

A friend tells KPIX-TV that the 65-year-old Ransom was on his way to pick up his girlfriend at a train station when he was shot.

Investigators say the motive is likely road rage.