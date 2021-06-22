Watch
California man drowns when canoe capsizes on Current River

Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 21, 2021
An 82-year-old California man drowned when his canoe capsized and he was caught under the roots of a tree on the Current River in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said David Robles, of Los Angeles, died Saturday morning while on the river in Carter County. The patrol says a strong current pushed his canoe into a root wad. The canoe capsized and Robles was trapped under the roots and drowned.

Root wads are the roots of trees that are left exposed along waterways to stabilize riverbanks and provide habitat for fish.

