California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019 file photo, a San Diego county sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Chabad of Poway synagogue, in Poway, Calif. John T. Earnest pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist has been sentenced to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others in a shooting at a Poway synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court.

John T. Earnest declined to speak in a courtroom full of victims, families, and congregants on Tuesday.

In state court, his attorney said he wanted to speak but a judge refused, saying he didn’t want to give a platform for his hate-filled speech.

