California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A person passes a memorial near the location of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 8:01 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 23:01:50-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is advancing an innovative new way to deter illegal weapons, spurred by a mass shooting near the state Capitol.

A state Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a bill allowing private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles.

The penalty is at least $10,000 in civil damages for each weapon, plus attorneys fees.

Opponents say it’s an absurd tit-for-tat with Texas over a bill there to deter abortions.

The proposal faces several more hearings before it could go to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proposed the measure.

