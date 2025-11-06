California nail products less toxic according to new report

A new report out on Thursday from California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) shows a major win for consumer and worker safety: nearly all nail products sold in California now contain little to no toluene, a chemical that's been linked to serious health risks.

The findings come two years after DTSC adopted a 2023 regulation under its Safer Consumer Products program targeting the use of toluene. It is a solvent once common in nail polish and other beauty products. Health officials say long-term exposure can harm the nervous and respiratory systems and has been associated with developmental issues in babies.

DTSC tested more than 500 nail products from 142 brands, finding 95% contained no or very low levels of toluene, well below regulatory limits. In 2019, some products had concentrations up to 1,000 times higher.

“These findings are a step forward for public health, including the health of thousands of nail salon workers across California,” said DTSC Director Katherine Butler.

According to DTSC California is home to over 130,000 licensed nail technicians, many from low-income, Asian immigrant communities. DTSC says it will continue working with manufacturers to maintain compliance and protect workers and consumers statewide.