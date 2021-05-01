Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California officials to truck salmon to Pacific; low river levels blamed

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2014, file photo, young salmon that have been transported by tanker truck from the Coleman National Fish hatchery are loaded into a floating net suspended on a pontoon barge at Mare Island, Calif. California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state's Central Valley agricultural region to the Pacific Ocean because projected river conditions show that the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Drought Struggling Salmon
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 10:29:55-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state's Central Valley to the Pacific Ocean.

They say projected river conditions show the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought.

State officials announced the massive trucking operation Wednesday.

They say the effort is aimed at ensuring the highest level of survival for the young salmon on their hazardous journey to the ocean.

The state began transporting fish to coastal sites last week. Federal officials plan to join them starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7