Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

California Electric Vehicles
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. Regulations passed Tuesday, April 12, 23022, by the California Air Resources Board set a roadmap for the state to achieve California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas powered cars. The draft must go through a months-long state regulatory process and get approval from the U.S. EPA. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Electric Vehicles
Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 23:06:56-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases.

That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions.

It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars.

The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png