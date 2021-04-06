Watch
California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses June 15, keep mask mandate

Apr 06, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15.

State officials said Tuesday that allows for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal.

The state's Health and Human Services secretary says California's mask mandate will remain in effect.

He says the nation's most populated state won't reopen more widely unless there's a sufficient vaccine supply and hospitalization rates stay low.

The announcement comes as states across the country have lifted health restrictions as more people get vaccinated.

California had some of the nation’s strictest pandemic rules, becoming the first to institute a statewide stay-at-home order last spring.

