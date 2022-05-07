Watch
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

Michael Mariant/AP
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2008, file photo shows one of Pacific Gas and Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif. California energy leaders said Friday, May, 6, 2022 that the state may see an energy shortfall this summer. Facing possible electricity shortages, Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the possibility that the state's sole remaining nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 07, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when demand is at its peak in the hottest months of summer.

State energy officials said Friday threats from drought, extreme heat and wildfires are creating challenges for energy reliability in the nation's most populous state.

Supply chain and regulatory issues are also hindering the solar industry, slowing down California's transition to cleaner energy sources.

The officials say the state and residents have multiple tools to avoid planned power outages but that so-called blackouts are possible.

