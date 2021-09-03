Watch
California recall voters so far largely Democratic and older

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A California recall ballot is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. California voters have until Sept. 14 to cast their ballots to either keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office are replace him with one of over 40 candidates on the recall ballot. In a state dominated by Democrats the outcome will depend on who takes the time to vote. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Sep 02, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrats have an early edge in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

State figures show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans. Not every Democrat will be voting to retain Newsom.

However, the trend is worrisome for leading Republican Larry Elder and other conservatives who hope to drive Newsom from office.

Meanwhile, a new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California shows 58% of voters oppose the recall, with 39% saying they want Newsom removed.

Campaigns are trying to turn out voters with texts, emails and digital ads.

