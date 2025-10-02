California Residential Mitigation Program extends deadline for Earthquake Brace + Bolt program

The California Residential Mitigation Program announced the extension of the registration period for its "Earthquake Brace + Bolt" program to October 17, 2025. The extension adds two weeks to the original deadline, which was October 1, 2025. The extension allows the program's closing date to coincide with the California Great ShakeOut drill, which takes place on October 16, 2025.

The program provides essential funding for seismic retrofits that bolt homes to their foundations and brace crawl space walls to help reduce the risk of earthquake damage. Eligibility now covers more than 1,100 ZIP codes statewide, with 303 added earlier this year, giving even more Californians access to grants of up to $3,000. For the first time, CRMP has also expanded eligibility to include non-owner-occupied homes, so landlords can apply for these retrofit grants for their investment properties.

Over $20 million in funding is available this registration period to help cover retrofit costs. The EBB program has supported more than 33,500 California homeowners since it first launched in 2013. Income-qualified households may also be eligible for supplemental grants of up to $7,000, which can cover up to 100% of retrofit costs.