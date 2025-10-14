California restaurants will have to disclose food allergens on their menus under new law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation requiring restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus starting in 2026 under a new law.

The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday applies to businesses with at least 20 locations. They will have to disclose ingredients including milk, eggs, shellfish and tree nuts when they know or “reasonably should know” that they are in their products.

California state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, a Democrat, said the bill was inspired in part by her own experiences living with severe allergies to many nuts and fruits.

“Soon, the millions of Californians with food allergies, many of whom are young children, will be able to fully enjoy dining out without fear or apprehension at these qualifying restaurants,” she said when the bill passed in the Legislature. “In turn, these businesses will be able to offer allergen families a unique additional assurance that will drive customers to their establishments.”

But the California Restaurant Association has said previously that the law will be costly and burdensome for businesses. The group said it is pleased the bill no longer applies to small restaurants, but is concerned the legislation could lead to “predatory lawsuits” against businesses.

“We continue to assess the impacts to those members of ours still subject to the proposed law and are working with them to determine if a change in position is warranted,” CEO Jot Condie said in a statement.

The nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education said the bill is not perfect but is a “meaningful step” to protect people with food allergies.

Addie Lao, a child with severe allergies who advocated for the bill, said previously that it would make it easier for her to eat out with friends and family.

“I have to avoid the foods I’m allergic to since it’s like poison to my body and can harm me,” she said at a legislative hearing in April.

