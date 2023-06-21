California rolls out a new fund aimed at helping wildfire prevention measures

The state of California has rolled out a first-of-its-kind fund that will provide new protections for prescribed fire and cultural burning practitioners.

A prescribed burn, also known as a controlled burn, is a fire started on purpose to help reduce hazardous fuels.

“A prescribed burn is a burn of vegetation that can be a threat to the public or just the environment around," said Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.

Preplanning is the name of the game to ensure the success of a prescribed burn.

“The point to a prescribed fire is it's in a controlled environment. We're there with the staff. It's very slow burning. It's the right time of day to where we have the right weather," added Davis.

A new state fund will provide up to $2 million in coverage for prescribed fire projects led by a qualified burn boss or cultural practitioner. That’s out of $20 million allocated to potential claims.

“Essentially what this is, is a fund that will backstop any certified burn boss or cultural burn practitioner, tribal to make sure that if in the event there's ever an accident, that there would be a fund that would help them pay for any of that damage," said California Senator Bill Dodd.

Senator Dodd says the liability fund comes into play at a time when many insurance companies do not want to insure certified prescribed fire burn bosses or cultural fire practitioners.

“This should make homeowners in around those areas where we have the prescribed fires feel more at ease," explained Dodd.

This pilot program will act as a financial shield both for homeowners and firefighting agencies in the event a controlled fire gets out of hand.

According to Cal Fire, so far this year there have been two prescribed burns in San Luis Obispo County where 300 acres were burned in Yaro and 70 acres in Thousand Hills.