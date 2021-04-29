Watch
California Senate proposes to spend $3.4 billion on drought

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, farmer Ben DuVal with his wife, Erika, and their daughters, Hannah, third from left, and Helena, fourth from left, stand near a canal for collecting run-off water near their property in Tulelake, Calif. Democrats in the California Senate on Thursday, April 29, 2021, detailed a $3.4 billion proposal designed to gird the state for a new crisis on the heels of a deadly and disruptive pandemic. If approved, the Legislative Analyst's Office says the proposal would equal all of the state's combined spending during the previous drought, which lasted from 2012 to 2016. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Ben DuVal
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 18:55:48-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate have proposed $3.4 billion in new spending to combat the state's drought.

The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office says the proposal would equal all of the state's combined spending during the previous five-year drought that ended in 2016.

The money would pay for things like trucking in drinking water for small communities and encouraging farmers and homeowners to use less water.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said the state needs to take advantage of a surprise state surplus and billions of dollars in new federal funding to prepare for the drought.

