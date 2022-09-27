California shooting suspect believed to be on the run with daughter

A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police said the suspect is a man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter.

Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

"This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous," said the statement from the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators believe Graziano is with his teen daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates of 44305G2.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the girl, Savannah Graziano. She is described as 5'2" and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano is described as 5'4" tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.