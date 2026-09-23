California State Parks Foundation extends photography contest

The California State Parks Foundation has extended the deadline for its annual State Park Photography competition, allowing photographers to submit their work through Sept. 30.

The nationwide contest accepts photographers of all ages and experience levels, encouraging them to capture photos of iconic landscapes, recreational activities, and everything in between.

“This is a wonderful way for Californians to highlight and raise awareness for their favorite parks. With hundreds of state parks around the state, we expect to see a wide range of photos that include beaches, mountains, urban parks, rivers, people enjoying nature, and more,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation.

The categories for submission are scenic landscapes, wildlife and nature, recreational activities, people in parks, and California history. Applicants may submit up to three photos per category.

Applicants may submit pictures from any of California’s 280 state park units, which include hundreds of miles of coastline, thousands of historic sites, and over 5,200 miles of trails. Any photos of state parks outside of California will be disqualified. For the full list of eligibility requirements, visit www.calparks.org

Submissions will be judged on aesthetics, creativity, technicality, and storytelling ability. Winners from each category will receive a California State Parks Foundation membership that includes a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass. Winners will also be featured in the 2028 State Parks Calendar and receive a copy of the issue. Those receiving an honorable mention will be highlighted on the State Parks social media and be featured on their website.