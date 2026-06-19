California State Parks Historian Passport now available for free download

From now through July 6, you can download a special edition of the California State Parks Historian Passport, providing free admission to select historic state parks in California for the rest of the year.

The Historian Passport typically costs $50. The free passes are made possible by the California State Parks Foundation and California State Railroad Museum Foundation in celebration of Juneteenth and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

You can download the passport online and use it for unlimited visits to the following parks through December 31, 2026:



Anderson Marsh SHP

Antelope Valley Indian Museum

Bale Grist Mill SHP

Benicia Capitol SHP

Bidwell Mansion SHP

Bodie SHP

California Citrus SHP

Folsom Powerhouse SHP

Fort Ross SHP

Fort Tejon SHP

Indian Grinding Rock SHP

Jack London SHP

La Purísima Mission SHP

Los Encinos SHP

California Mining and Mineral Museum

Malakoff Diggins SHP

Colonel Allensworth SHP

El Presidio de Santa Barbara SHP

Empire Mine SHP

Marshall Gold Discovery SHP

Monterey SHP

Olompali SHP

Petaluma Adobe SHP

Railtown 1897 SHP

Robert Louis Stevenson SP

San Juan Bautista SHP

Shasta SHP

Sonoma SHP

State Indian Museum SHP

Sutter’s Fort SHP

Weaverville Joss House SHP

Will Rogers SHP

William B. Ide Adobe SHP

A ReserveCalifornia.com account is required for download.

Each pass is good for the admission of up to four people.

It is good for any day of the week, including holidays, as long as space is available.

The following parks do NOT accept the Historian Passport:



Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point SP – Ehrman Mansion

Old Sacramento SHP – California State Railroad Museum

Emerald Bay SP – Vikingsholm

Tomo Kahni SHP

Hearst San Simeon SHM

Marconi Conference Center SHP

Morro Bay SP – Museum

Watts Towers of Simon Rodia SHP

Woodland Opera House SHP

For more information about California State Parks and to download a Historian Pass, visit www.parks.ca.gov.