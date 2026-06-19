California State Parks Historian Passport now available for free download

From now through July 6, you can download a special edition of the California State Parks Historian Passport, providing free admission to select historic state parks in California for the rest of the year.
The Historian Passport typically costs $50. The free passes are made possible by the California State Parks Foundation and California State Railroad Museum Foundation in celebration of Juneteenth and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
You can download the passport online and use it for unlimited visits to the following parks through December 31, 2026:
- Anderson Marsh SHP
- Antelope Valley Indian Museum
- Bale Grist Mill SHP
- Benicia Capitol SHP
- Bidwell Mansion SHP
- Bodie SHP
- California Citrus SHP
- Folsom Powerhouse SHP
- Fort Ross SHP
- Fort Tejon SHP
- Indian Grinding Rock SHP
- Jack London SHP
- La Purísima Mission SHP
- Los Encinos SHP
- California Mining and Mineral Museum
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- Colonel Allensworth SHP
- El Presidio de Santa Barbara SHP
- Empire Mine SHP
- Marshall Gold Discovery SHP
- Monterey SHP
- Olompali SHP
- Petaluma Adobe SHP
- Railtown 1897 SHP
- Robert Louis Stevenson SP
- San Juan Bautista SHP
- Shasta SHP
- Sonoma SHP
- State Indian Museum SHP
- Sutter’s Fort SHP
- Weaverville Joss House SHP
- Will Rogers SHP
- William B. Ide Adobe SHP
A ReserveCalifornia.com account is required for download.
Each pass is good for the admission of up to four people.
It is good for any day of the week, including holidays, as long as space is available.
The following parks do NOT accept the Historian Passport:
- Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point SP – Ehrman Mansion
- Old Sacramento SHP – California State Railroad Museum
- Emerald Bay SP – Vikingsholm
- Tomo Kahni SHP
- Hearst San Simeon SHM
- Marconi Conference Center SHP
- Morro Bay SP – Museum
- Watts Towers of Simon Rodia SHP
- Woodland Opera House SHP
For more information about California State Parks and to download a Historian Pass, visit www.parks.ca.gov.