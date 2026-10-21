California state workers plan one-day strike that could impact DMV, parks and more

Tens of thousands of California state workers are expected to walk off the job Wednesday in a one-day strike that could affect services at the DMV, unemployment offices and other state agencies.

Members of SEIU Local 1000 are protesting what they argue are bad-faith bargaining practices by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. The union has been negotiating a new labor agreement since its three-year contract expired June 30.

The strike would be Local 1000’s first statewide walkout in its 44-year history. The union represents about 100,000 public workers across dozens of state agencies.

DMV services could be delayed depending on participation, and some offices could close early. Services through the Employment Development Department and CalFresh could also be affected.

State parks could see impacts as well. Hearst Castle in San Luis Obispo County adjusted its tour schedule to accommodate people who already have reservations.

Union President Anica Walls urged Californians “to give our employees some grace.”

“If you happen to go to the DMV office and the services are limited, make an appointment for another day,” Walls said.

About 5,000 workers are legally excluded from participating because their absence “would create an imminent and substantial threat to public health or safety,” according to the union.

The strike comes amid an ongoing labor dispute. Last month, the Public Employment Relations Board sided with the union and concluded that CalHR “refused to meet and confer in good faith.”

CalHR says state departments have contingency plans to address “potential disruptions in government operations.”

Local 1000 could still call off the strike before Wednesday. The union and CalHR are scheduled to meet for mediation Oct. 30.