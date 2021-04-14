Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California targets urgent projects as wildfire season looms

items.[0].image.alt
Adam Beam/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the legislation into law that authorizes more than half a billion in new spending to prepare for wildfire season on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area in Oroville, Calif. California is racing to spend more than a half-billion dollars before this year's wildfire season gets going in earnest. Newsom on Tuesday approved the early funding. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)
California-Wildfires
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 22:45:22-04

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California is racing to spend more than a half-billion dollars before this year's wildfire season gets going in earnest.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday approved the early funding.

State officials say they started soliciting project proposals even before the money was appropriated.

They are planning to speed funding to thin forests, build buffers around vulnerable communities and make homes less likely to burn.

Republicans supported the plan negotiated by Democratic leaders. But they say more money needs to go to manage overgrown forests.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7