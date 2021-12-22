Watch
California to help homeowners catch up on mortgage payments

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 22, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will help up to 40,000 homeowners catch up on their mortgage payments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the federal government has approved his mortgage relief plan.

California will use about $1 billion in federal money to help people who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic.

The program will pay past due housing payments in full, up to a maximum of $80,000 per household.

Only people who own and occupy one property and make at or below 100% of their area median income will be eligible.

Owners also must attest they have faced a pandemic-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

