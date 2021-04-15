Watch
California to shut 2nd prison as inmate population dwindles

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates. In all records show 31,000 inmates have applied for benefits and about 20,800 were paid $400 million. A group of local and federal prosecutors said 133 inmates on death row were named in claims. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 8:51 PM, Apr 14, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The population in what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system has shrunk so low that California officials plan to close one of two inmate firefighter training centers next year.

They said Tuesday that the California Correctional Center in the rural northeastern part of the state will close by July 2022. It's the second such prison closure announced in recent months.

The population drop comes after a decade of changes to the state's sentencing laws. But it is most recently driven by population changes due to the pandemic. That has inmates’ attorneys worrying that crowding could eventually again become a problem.

