California votes to require paid sick leave for virus cases

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Democratic Assemblyman Chris Holden, right, receivers congratulations from fellow Democratic Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, after his fast food employee measure was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under Holden's first-in-the-nation measure.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 7:02 PM, Feb 07, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has approved a bill requiring workers receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus.

Lawmakers approved the bill Monday. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign it into law. The bill applies to companies with 26 employees or more. California had a similar law last year, but it expired in September. The new bill would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

Lawmakers also approved big tax cuts for businesses that would save them about $5.5 billion. Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year, but lawmakers voted to make them this year.

