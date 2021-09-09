Watch
California weather brings new wildfire worries

Jae C. Hong/AP
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 8:41 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 23:41:09-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California's interior is hot and dry and the forecast calls for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes.

A heat advisory for Wednesday stretches down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the deserts.

The forecast calls for a fire weather watch Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California due to a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

Nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling 14 major wildfires, including three of the state’s 20 largest fires on record.

