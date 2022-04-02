Watch
Californians warned about risk from British Columbia oysters

Janice Haney Carr/AP
This 2004 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Gram-negative Campylobacter fetus bacteria. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials say at least 34 people statewide have contracted norovirus in the past few weeks after eating raw oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada.

The state Department of Health issued a warning Saturday not to eat raw oysters imported from British Columbia where officials have closed multiple growing regions because of contamination.

In California, people who ate oysters at nine restaurants between March 11 and March 19 reported getting ill. Illnesses associated with oysters from British Columbia have also been reported in other states.

Norovirus is contagious and causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

