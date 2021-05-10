Watch
California's governor: Rebates of up to $1,100 per household

Nic Coury/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Big Sur, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 10, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of Californians would get tax rebates of up to $1,100 under a proposal unveiled by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He's branding it as part of the state's response to the pandemic.

Individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 annually would get a $600 payment under Newsom’s plan announced Monday.

All households making up to $75,000 with at least one child, including immigrants who file taxes, would get an extra $500 payment.

The payments are part of what Newsom is calling a $100 billion plan to drive the state’s economic recovery.

It also comes as Newsom faces a recall election.

