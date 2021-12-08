Watch
California's governor writes children's book about dyslexia

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom poses for a photo with a pair of youngsters after the 90th annual State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Newsom has written a children's book inspired by his experiences dealing with dyslexia as a kid. The book, titled "Ben & Emma's big Hit," co-authored by Ruby Shamir, with illustrations by Alexandra Thompson, tells the story of a young boy who, with the help of a caring teacher and a friend uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia. The book is published by Philomel books and comes out Tuesday, Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 19:40:25-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written a children's book about dyslexia.

The book is titled “Ben & Emma's Big Hit” and comes out on Tuesday.

It tells the story of a young boy who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia along with help from a caring teacher and a friend.

The book is a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom's childhood.

Newsom learned he had dyslexia when he was 10.

He says it made him resilient and taught him to develop other strengths, including a strong memory.

Newsom was inspired to write the book after watching some of his four children share some of the struggles he had.

