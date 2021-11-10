Watch
California's Newsom picked Halloween with kids over U.N.

Nic Coury/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, talks with Lenny Mendonca, leadership council member of California Forward, at the California Economic Summit in Monterey, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 21:58:50-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The United Nations' climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was supposed to provide a global stage for Newsom to tout the state's work on climate change. But Newsom said Tuesday that the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family.

Newsom disappeared for nearly two weeks, holding no public events but spending time with his kids while working at the Capitol.

Neither the governor nor his office have said why they didn’t include more details before Tuesday about where Newsom was.

