Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California's top cop to probe troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith walks into a Santa Clara County courtroom before the appearance of Antolin Garcia-Torres in San Jose, Calif., for his first court appearance May 24, 2012. California's attorney general announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, a civil rights investigation into the troubled office of Smith. Smith faces public corruption accusations from a civil grand jury as well as a no-confidence vote from the county's board of supervisors. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Laurie Smith
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:39:05-05

COAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the troubled office of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. Wednesday's announcement comes as Smith faces public corruption accusations from a civil grand jury and a no-confidence vote from the county's board of supervisors.

The county has had to pay out large settlements to mentally ill people who were severely injured while in jail custody.

In December, the civil grand jury accused Smith of political favoritism through concealed-carry weapons permits and resisting an audit into negligence allegations.

Smith has led the office since 1998. Her office and her attorney did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png