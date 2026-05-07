Candidates in California governor race face off in Los Angeles debate

Seven of the candidates running to be California's next governor are facing off Wednesday night in a debate hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo52 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The debate, focusing on the topics of wildfires, immigration, homelessness, public safety and quality of life, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The candidates participating in the debate include Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, and Democrats Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, and Antonio Villaraigosa.

California's Primary Election is June 2. The top two candidates will advance to the November General Election, regardless of party affiliation.