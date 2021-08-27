Watch
Cellmate suspected of strangling man at San Diego jail

Posted at 2:02 PM, Aug 27, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old man was found dead at San Diego Central Jail and a cellmate was arrested on suspicion of killing him.

Police say Richard Lee Salyers was unresponsive when deputies discovered him in his cell on the evening of August 22.

Medical staff were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven Young was arrested on suspicion of Salyers’ murder. It wasn’t immediately known if Young has an attorney.

