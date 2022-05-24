Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Chihuahua puppy shot with arrow is expected to survive

Chihuahua Arrow
AP
In this photo provided by Riverside County Animal Services, a chihuahua that was shot through the neck with an arrow in Thousand Palms, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022, is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile. The chihuahua was expected to survive, authorities said. A woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded puppy Monday in a Southern California neighborhood near Desert Hot Springs after hearing it "screaming," Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement. (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)
Chihuahua Arrow
Chihuahua Arrow
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:25:48-04

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a chihuahua puppy shot through the neck with an arrow in Southern California is expected to survive.

The Riverside County Animal Services agency says a woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near Desert Hot Springs after hearing it screaming.

The 4-month-old female was brought to veterinarians who determined the arrow did not strike vital arteries and removed it.

Animal Services Director Erin Gettis says it is disgusting that someone willfully shot the puppy.

Gettis says the agency will continue to treat the puppy and work on finding her a home.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png