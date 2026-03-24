UPDATE: Abducted child in Monterey has been found

UPDATE — Corbin Hutchens has been found, and the California Highway Patrol has deactivated the Amber alert.

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The CHP has activated an Amber alert on behalf of the Monterey Police Department for a child abduction.

4-year-old Corbin Hutchens was abducted on March 23 around 7 p.m. in Monterey. The young boy is three feet tall, weighs around 35 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a hood and brown pants.

The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hutchens, is believed to be armed and dangerous. Hutchens is 5' 10", weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. According to authorities, he was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, black shoes and a gray baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as they become available.