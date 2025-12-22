CHP launches holiday enforcement

The CHP is urging drivers to "brake" the habit of speeding this holiday season.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, the CHP will run a Holiday Enforcement Period focused on removing dangerous drivers from the roads.

CHP officials say Last year, a 30-hour holiday blitz led to more than 300 arrests for impairment and 2,251 speeding citations.

“Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences. Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert, and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.

New tools include the FAST program, which expedites action on drivers caught over 100 mph, and 100 low-profile patrol vehicles that have issued nearly 33,000 speed-related citations since May.

With the winter storms the CHP also reminds drivers to check conditions, slow down, allow extra distance, and be prepared.