CHP maximum enforcement during Halloween

The California Highway Patrol will launch a 12-hour Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6 p.m. Friday, October 31, through 6 a.m. Saturday, November 1.

During the operation, all available CHP officers will be on patrol statewide, officials say they will focus on identifying and arresting impaired drivers.

The CHP says on average, more than 800 deadly crashes involving impaired drivers claim over 900 lives each year in California.

Drivers arrested for driving under the influence face penalties, including:

· Driver’s license suspension

· Fines

· Mandatory DUI education programs

· Jail time

The CHP says during last year’s 12-hour Halloween MEP, officers investigated nearly 500 crashes statewide. CHP officers also made nearly 120 DUI arrests.