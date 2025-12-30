CHP steps up patrols for New Year’s holiday enforcement period

As Californians prepare to ring in 2026, the CHP is increasing enforcement statewide to keep roads safe during the New Year’s holiday.

The CHP’s New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period, or HEP, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, January 1. During that time, officers will boost patrols across the state, focusing on impaired and reckless driving.

While the holiday is a time for celebration, CHP officials are urging drivers to slow down, follow traffic laws, and never drive under the influence. Officials say impaired driving remains one of the leading and most preventable causes of serious and deadly crashes.

During last year’s New Year’s HEP, CHP investigated 10 deadly crashes and made 481 arrests for driving under the influence statewide. More recently, during the Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period, officers arrested 297 drivers for DUI in just two days.

The CHP is reminding drivers that driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both can impair judgment, reduce visibility, and slow reaction times.

Before heading out to celebrate, the CHP encourages everyone to plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using rideshare services or public transportation, and reporting suspected drunk drivers by calling 911.