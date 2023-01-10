Classes canceled at Cal Poly out of "an abundance of caution" due to storms

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSBY) — Campus leadership at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo has decided to cancel classes for January 10, 2023 in response to the continued storm conditions, according to a press release from the university. Classes have already been canceled for Monday, January 9. This is the first week of the spring semester.

Essential operations on campus, including food services, housing, campus police, and health care services, will remain open during the closure.

All in-person and virtual classes are cancelled for Tuesday, as well as all on-campus activities, and the add/drop deadline for students will be extended.

University officials strongly encourage campus residents to stay off of trails and away from creeks, to avoid flooded areas, and to stay off the roadways to the greatest extent possible. Anyone displaced by the effects of the storm can find assistance at the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus through 5:00 pm Tuesday.

For information on roadway conditions near the Cal Poly, visit the San Luis Obispo County Public Works webpage.