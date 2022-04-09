Coast Guard responds to adrift cargo ship off California

POINT REYES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a cargo ship adrift off the Northern California coast.

Officials say the ship Wan Hai 176 experienced engine problems Friday afternoon while about 12 miles off Point Reyes in Marin County.

The 564-foot container ship was unable to properly anchor and was moving closer to shore.

A second anchor was deployed, which held, and three tug boats were deployed to assist the vessel carrying 21 people and nearly 800 cargo containers.

On Saturday, the ship was about 7 miles from the coast.