Cost for California recall that could oust Newsom: $215M

Eric Risberg/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on June 3, 2021. It will cost California counties an estimated $215 million to stage an expected recall election this year that could oust Newsom from office. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 19:14:41-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It will cost California counties an estimated $215 million to stage an expected recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year.

The preliminary projection from the state Finance Department comes about a month after a coalition of county officials urged the Legislature to provide funding to cover the recall election costs, warning that they could strain local budgets already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures were provided by counties that estimated what it would cost for everything from printing ballots to providing face masks and gloves for election workers.

An election date has not been set.

