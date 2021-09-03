Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Court says L.A. can’t seize homeless people’s bulky property

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Council is poised to clamp down on homeless encampments, making it illegal to pitch tents on some sidewalks, beneath overpasses and near parks. The measure being considered Thursday, July 1, 2021, is billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Los Angeles Homeless
Posted at 7:42 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 22:42:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction preventing the city of Los Angeles from taking and destroying bulky items left by homeless people on public property.

The LA Times reports the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says the city ordinance violated the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable government seizure of their property.

Judge Michelle Friedland, writing for the majority, says the city is "free to draft a lawful version” of the ordinance.

City officials didn’t immediately comment.

The city can appeal the ruling to a larger panel of the 9th Circuit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."